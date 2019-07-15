Karan Singh Grover’s return to TV with ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ has been met with widespread cheers.

The man, who is assuming the role of Mr Bajaj in the show, has impressed the audience with his macho physique and strong personality.

Five years back Star One overwhelmed Indian teenagers with a show called ‘Dill Mill Gaye’ and alongside with it came the good-at-heart badass Dr. Armaan Malik played by Grover.

Grover made the young ladies swoon and gush over his chocolate boy charm, and as though that wasn’t sufficient, we saw him steadily develop muscles that still get the young ladies chuckling and becoming flushed. A high school crush for the girls and a motivation for the guys, here’s how Grover pumped up his physique.

Exercise

The actor has everlastingly idolized Arnold Schwarzenegger, Salman Khan and Sylvester Stallone in his body building journey.

He devotes only five days a week either in morning or at evening to the gym.

His secret is that he focuses on one specific muscle at a time. Karan has kept Mondays for toning his back muscle; Tuesdays for chest and shoulder exercise; Wednesday for arm activities; and Thursdays for working his legs.

Diet

Grover commences his day with breakfast, which comprises of juice and oats. He likewise takes protein shake as well.

Lunch is dal, chapatti, and boiled chicken with a fruit. For supper the actor inclines toward brown rice with boiled chicken, dal and other gravy with mixed salad and papaya.

Healthy Measures

An occasional drinker, Karan indulges in alcohol only when he parties. The actor also vouches for an occasional glass of wine as he feels it’s good for both the skin and health.

Star Tips

The on-screen doctor believes that, “the important ingredients for a healthy body are proper diets and sleep, better understand your body and you will understand what type of workout suits your body.”

“Always have a balanced and healthy diet and in the end do not smoke, drink and have a good lifestyle that makes you happy,” he added.

PNN