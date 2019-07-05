Pune: Interior designer Gauri Khan has said there are only positives as far as being the wife of superstar Shah Rukh Khan is concerned. She also said he is a great father and husband. Gauri interacted with the media at the launch of a book titled ‘Gravittus Ratna’, along with Amruta Fadnavis here.

Asked about the positive and negative effects she experiences in her professional career being Shah Rukh’s wife, Gauri answered in a very pragmatic manner.

“I think because of who he (Shah Rukh) is, there are a lot of positives. I only take the positives and I don’t take the negatives. Even if there are some negatives, I have to brush it aside and the reason is very simple… because he helped me while launching Gauri Khan Designs, so, he is very important to me,” said Gauri.

“Jokes apart, he has done a lot for our family. He is a great father and husband. I have to say that there are only positives being his wife and I would not like to share anything negative,” she added.

How does she manage to distance herself from the media glare despite being a superstar’s wife? Gauri said it’s just about being normal.

“I feel that I am leading a very normal life, where I am just another working woman like anyone else. I pick and choose when I want to be in spotlight, which is only connected to my work and when I need to use the media. I feel media is important when you are showcasing your work as people need to know what you are doing. So, I enjoy that part as well,” informed Gauri.

