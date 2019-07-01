Mumbai: Actress Zaira Wasim recently quit the Hindi film industry, instantly becoming the talk of the town. Zaira has so far acted in two Hindi films. She has been seen in the films ‘Dangal’ and ‘Secret Superstar’ with actor Aamir Khan.

Zaira received applause for her performances in both the movies. But there are many actors who reached the heights of success but could not sustain a career in the industry.

Today we will tell you about similar actors who lost stardom and disappeared from the industry.

Fardeen Khan

Feroze Khan’s son Fardeen Khan had debuted with the 1998 film ‘Prem Aggan’ which garnered him the Filmfare Best Debutant Award. After that, he worked in many films, including ‘Jungle’, ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’, ‘Pyare Mohan’, ‘Life Partner’. None of them became hits at the box office.

Harman Baweja

Actor Harman Baweja debuted in ‘Love Story 2050’ in 2008 and it was speculated that he would give a tough fight to Hindi films’ biggest stars back then, but this could not happen. Harman soon disappeared from the industry. Harman is the son of film director Harry Baweja and producer Pammi Baweja.

In 2009, Harry made a romantic film ‘What’s Your Raashee’ for his son. Both films proved super flops at the box office. Harman did only 5 films in his career, and all of them were flops.

Mahaakshay Chakraborty

Famous actor and dancer Mithun Chakraborty still has a charm and is known for his unique style in films. Mithun rose to fame during the 80s. He was also a good dancer. But the film career of Mithun’s son, Mahaakshay has not been able to touch the peak of his father. Fans know Mahaakshay from the movie ‘Haunted’, after which there is no such movie of his that is worth remembering. At the same time, Mithun’s stardom still persists.

Zayed Khan

Hindi film is dominated by three Khans but there is another Khan who is known for delivering super flops. He is none other than Zayed Khan. Actor Sanjay Khan’s son, Zayed has been featured in many films but failed to get recognition in the industry. He made his debut in 2003 with the movie ‘Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne’. He has also acted in ‘Vaada’, ‘Dus’ and ‘Shaadi No 1’ which were all flops at the box office.

PNN/Agencies