Recently, Arjun Kapoor posted a shirtless photo on social media which dragged the actor into spotlight yet again.

But then again, he is not the first actor to pose shirtless.

Here is a list of actors who bared their muscles to reveal bodies like ‘The Hulk’.

R Madhavan

‘Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein’ actor R Madhavan, who was once a chocolate hero, also transformed his body for ‘Saala Khadoos’ 2016. Playing a ‘rough and tough’ character, Madhavan was in the headlines for his body as his transformation came as a big surprise. Netizens even compared Madhavan’s body with ‘the Hulk’.

Salman Khan

Superstar Salman Khan is called ‘Body King’. Fitness freak Salman often shares shirtless photos for his fans. There are many celebs in the film industry who give credits to Salman for inspiring them to work on their bodies.

Hrithik Roshan

‘Greek God’ Hrithik Roshan who has millions of fans did several body-centric photo shoots starting from his abs to biceps and triceps. Apart from his amazing body, Hrithik also rules hearts with through his acting and amazing dancing skills.

John Abraham

‘Parmanu’ actor John Abraham is also a fitness freak. No matter how busy his schedule is, John does not forget to go to the gym. John has shown his body in many films most notably in ‘Force’.

Tiger Shroff

Jackie Shroff’s son Tiger Shroff debuted in the film ‘Heropanti’. Right from the beginning, Tiger won hearts of everyone for his physique and dance moves. The actor often shares his shirtless photos on social media.

