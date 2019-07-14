Same as last year, the Hindi film industry has a fascinating line up of movies for 2019. While a few actors have many films yet to be released this year, some don’t even have one.

Here is the list of entertainers who don’t have a release this year.

Anuskha Sharma

Anushka Sharma was most recently seen in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’ wherein she assumed the job of a scientist. Despite having an excellent cast – including Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan – on-board, the film did not do so well.

This year, neither there are any reports of any possible film from Anushka nor has the actress herself shared her plans.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan had a fabulous 2018 as she had not one but rather two film releases inside a month. Her debut was ‘Kedarnath’ and her subsequent release was ‘Simmba’, and both the motion pictures were gigantic hits at the box office. With respect to 2019, Sara has no film that will hit the silver screen. There were reports about the young actor doing ‘Baaghi 3’ but she has quashed all such rumours.

Kajol

Kajol was most recently seen in Pradeep Sarkar’s comedy show ‘Helicopter Eela ‘which got a blended reaction from the group of audience and commentators alike. After the film’s release, the actor is reportedly not involved in any new venture.

Diana Penty

Prominently known for her role in the Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Cocktail’, Diana Penty had two releases – ‘Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran’ and ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’ in 2018. Tragically, she won’t have a release this year.

Ileana D’Cruz

Last seen in ‘Raid’ in 2018, Ileana D’Cruz has done some good movies in her Hindi film career so far.

From ‘Barfi’ to ‘Rustom’, the 32-year-old has intrigued the audience with her fantastic screen presence. In any case, attributable to reasons best known to her, Ileana has no film hitting the theatres in 2019.

PNN