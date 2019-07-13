Pooja Batra, who has given many hits in Hindi film industry, has secretly tied the knot to actor Nawab Shah. This news was confirmed by her best friend Kashmira Shah. Nawab had confirmed his relationship through Instagram by sharing a photo of them. He also captions it that he ‘got his soul mate after 46 years’.

However, Pooja is not the first actress to have a secret wedding.

Here is the list of actresses who have secretly got married.

Aarti Chabria

Wanted actress Aarti Chabria, who had worked in several films, married secretly June 25. Her marriage was filled with traditional customs later her photos buzzed on social media. Aarti and husband Visharad Beedassy went to Maldives for honeymoon.

Neha Dhupia

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia’s marriage was also a secret affair which was held in Delhi’s Gurdwara in 2018. Neha disclosed the marriage by sharing a picture on social media. Shortly after the marriage, Neha shared the news of her pregnancy with fans.

Meghna Naidu

Kaliyon ka chaman song actress Meghna Naidu married secretly to Portuguese tennis player Luis Miguel Reis. Meghna kept her marriage secret for 2 years. Later, confirmed it by sharing photos on Instagram account.

Urmila Matondkar

Urmila had secretly married a Kashmiri businessman and model Mohsin Akhtar Mir in the year 2016. Interestingly, Mohsin is 10 years younger to Urmila. Recently, Urmila contested the Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket, but lost.

Surveen Chawla

Hate Story 2 actress Surveen Chawla recently gave birth to the a baby girl. Surveen named her Eva. Surveen married Akshay Thakker in Italy in 2015. She revealed about her wedding two years later via twitter 27 December 2017.

Divya Bharti

Gorgeous actress Divya Bharti, who is no more, secretly married Sajid Nadiadwala. Divya and Sajid’s marriage was known only to a few friends.

PNN/Agencies