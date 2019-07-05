Couples romancing are nothing new across the globe. Some choose to do it secretly doing while some opt for PDA.

Love couple, Arjun-Malaika’s affair has hit the headlines quite often as they opted for open confession about their relationship.

Meanwhile, rumour mills are abuzz that MS Dhoni-famed actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Riya Chakraborty are dating each other. Reports say both are holidaying in Ladakh, though the news wasn’t confirmed by any of them.

Here’s a list of couples who openly admitted about their relationships:

Alia-Ranbir

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have expressed their love on more than one occasion. Even during the Filmfare awards, Alia said ‘I Love You’ on the stage itself. At that time, Alia’s eyes were only on Ranbir Kapoor. If reports are to be believed both are going to tie knot sooner than later.

Arjun Rampal- Gabriella Demetriades

Arjun Rampal is going to be father for the second time. Arjun’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades is pregnant and it was revealed by Arjun himself on social media. By the way, Arjun has not yet married Gabriela.

Sushmita Sen- Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen is in a relationship with her younger boyfriend Rohman Shawl. It was reported that Sushmita and Rohman are in live-in relationship these days. Sushmita, Rohman and her daughters often keep posting photos on Instagram. Rohman is a model and 16 years younger to the former Miss Universe.

Shibani-Farhan Akhtar

Shibani and Farhan are dating each other for more than a year. Farhan and Shibani’s romance in the ocean went viral. Both are likely to get married soon. Farhan, in an interview, said that he will marry soon. Shibani often keeps posting bold photos on social media.

Arjun-Malika

Malaika Arora is in New York enjoying holidays with Arjun Kapoor. Both of them were spotted together while leaving Mumbai. After reaching New York, Malaika shared picture with Arjun Kapoor holding hand showing their close relationship.

PNN/Agencies