The life of an international cricketer is always under scrutiny. Add that to the unparalleled popularity that they enjoy, cricketers perennially live under media spotlight.

Their love life in particular is often a topic of great interest for fans. So here is a list of five cricketers who married multiple times.

Imran Khan

Arguably Pakistan’s greatest captain, Imran Khan skippered the side to World Cup glory in 1992. Khan married three times and two of his wives were 21 years younger than him.

The ex-cricketer first tied the knot with Jemima Goldsmith in 1995 before marrying Libyan journalist Reham Khan in 2015. Khan’s latest spouse is Bushra Bibi whom he wedded in 2018.

Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik’s tumultuous married life rocked not just fans but also the Indian cricket team. Karthik married his childhood sweetheart Nikita Vanjara in 2007.

When Vanjara was pregnant in 2012, Karthik found out that his wife was in a relationship with his India and Tamil Nadu teammate Murali Vijay which led to the couple getting a divorce. Vanjara later married Vijay.

All wasn’t lost for Karthik as he found love again in Indian squash superstar Deepika Pallikal whom he married in 2017.

Brett Lee

Brett Lee once terrorised batsmen with his pin point accuracy and devastating pace. Lee married Elizabeth Kemp in 2006 and the couple has a son together.

The pair separated in 2009 amid reports that Kemp was in a relationship with a Brisbane Rugby player. Lee, after a period of loneliness, married Lana Anderson in 2014.

Shoaib Malik

India’s son-in-law Shoaib Malik, before tying the knot with tennis superstar Sania Mirza, was married to another girl.

Malik wedded Ayesha Siddiqui in 2002 but the couple got separated a few years later. The former Pakistan skipper then married Mirza in 2010.

Mohammad Azharuddin

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin’s entire life is riddled with controversies. The dashing batsman has two kids with his first wife Naureen. But the pair got separated after the entrance of actress Sangeeta Bijlani.

Azharuddin married Bijlani in 1996 but the couple called it quits in 2010. Azharuddin was last reported to be in a relationship with Indian badminton star Jwala Gutta.

PNN