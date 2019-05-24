Hema Malini:Dream girl Hema Malini met with an accident in Rajasthan in which she sustained injuries, though a minor girl passed away. The incident occurred when the actor was on her way to Jaipur from Karauli district. Reportedly, Hema’s luxury sedan hit a hatchback at the Lalsot bypass on the highway. Out of five fatalities, one child died on the spot while others involved sustained critical injures.

Varun Dhawan & Alia Bhatt:During the promotions of ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ in Ahmadabad, a four-wheeler of ACP JN Parmar, rammed into the car occupied by the actors at a traffic signal. The actors were on their way to hotel from the airport when the incident occurred. Fortunately, the actors were unhurt.

Boney Kapoor:During the shoot of the film ‘Tevar’ featuring Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha, filmmaker Boney Kapoor’s car collided with a tractor near Wai in Maharashtra. The incident happened around 9pm May 14, 2014. Boney as well as the people on tractor sustained minor injuries.

Sonu Sood:In 2014, Sonu’s luxury car caught fire on the Western Express highway in Bandra. The incident was timely noticed by Sonu’s friend and two had a narrow escape before the car was engulfed in flames.

Sunil Grover:In February 2014, comedian Sunil Grover met with an accident at Navi Mumbai-Belapur-Panvel highway when Sunil’s luxury sedan rammed a hatchback. The actor was unhurt, although the trio occupants of the hatchback sustained grievous injuries.

PNN/Agencies