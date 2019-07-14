Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika Kakar participated in ‘Nach Baliye 8’ (2017) with her then-boyfriend Shoaib Ibrahim. During the show, Shoaib went down on his knees and proposed to Dipika for marriage. Subsequent to dating for a couple of years, they got married in February 2018. The couple initially met on the set of ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ and fell in love with each other.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa met on the set of ‘Comedy Circus’ where the former was a contestant, while the latter was a scriptwriter. They participated in ‘Nach Baliye 8’ (2017). After dating for a long time, the two got hitched in December 2017.

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble

Aashka Goradia and her husband Brent Goble participated in ‘Nach Baliye season 8’ (2017). They began dating and Brent proposed to his lady love for marriage. They got hitched in December 2017.

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah

Krushna Abhishek met his lady love on the film set of ‘Pappu Pass Ho Gaya’ in 2006. They fell for one another and were in a live-in relationship. The couple furtively got hitched in 2013, in Las Vegas within the sight of their loved ones. They took part in ‘Nach Baliye 6’ (2013).

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta met on the sets of ‘12/24 Karol Bagh’. They before long progressed towards becoming companions and afterward turned into a couple. They participated in ‘Nach Baliye 5’ (2013) where Ravi went down on his knees and proposed to his better half with a solitaire ring which

left the latter speechless. They were the runners-up of the show. They progressed toward becoming man and wife in December 2013.

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheik

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheik participated in ‘Nach Baliye 3’ (2007) and became the show’s winners. The actor went down on his knees and proposed to his sweetheart. In the wake of dating for a long time, the two got hitched in 2012.

PNN