Bhubaneswar: The Government Railway Police, Saturday, arrested a thief who was caught red-handed while stealing a bag from a physically handicapped person on Platform number 6 at Bhubaneswar Railway station here. However, later, the police found itself in an awkward situation when the accused resorted to theatrics in order to save his back.

The accused, identified as Nabakishore Nayak, is a 28-year-old resident of Nathasahi village in Pipli police station limits of Puri.

According to sources, the complainant, Ramvinaya Mahat of Bihar was resting at the platform when Nayak tried to decamp with his bag. Mahat started shouting after he saw Nayak running away with his bag. Upon receipt of the information, cops from GRP station reached the spot and caught hold of Nayak.

Nayak initially lied to the police but failed to convince anyone. In fact, several stolen items were recovered from his possession. He later started acting abnormally and damaged the computer, printer and glass top of the table. He also intentionally hit his head with a glass flower pot.

Subsequently, the cops informed his family members.

Police registered a case (113/19) against Nayak and produced him before court. He was sent to judicial custody.

