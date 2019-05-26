Dhenkanal: Hundreds of people and devotees are thronging Mahakaleswar Shiva temple nestled in the hollow of a green hill near Haripur-Besalia village under Sadar police limits in this district to view the idols of deities and other puja equipment which had been stolen two months ago. They had been returned by the thieves, Saturday and were found lying close to the temple.

Locals are of the opinion that the thieves were unable to keep the stolen material fearing that the gods will harm them. “They might have dreamt of being punished for their act. They had no other way but to return the godly things to the temple,” they observed.

Two months ago, brass idols, serpents, bells and other holy material were found missing from the temple. At that time, a police case was also registered. Police investigation is still on. Surprisingly Saturday the stolen things were found from near the temple.

Social activist Bishnu Prasad Samal said the belief of the Mahakaleswar has been reaffirmed with this incident of getting the stolen idols and other items back.

PNN