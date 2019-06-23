Kuliana (Mayurbhanj): Miscreants shoplifted gold ornaments worth more than Rs 5 lakh from Maa Tarini Jewellers in Kuliana bazaar of Mayurbhanj district. The incident took place Saturday at about 2:00pm.

According to a source, two men posing as customers entered the showroom to purchase a bracelet and paid the shop owner Rs. 100 for the same.

The shopkeeper Ambunath Rana alleged that he was not able to see anything after he attempted to take a close look at the note. It was possibly because of some chemical stuck on the note, he said.

Meanwhile, the miscreants stole six gold chains along with few other ornaments from the showcase and fled the scene. Overall 150 grams of gold items were missing by the time Rana was able to see clearly a little later.

The shopkeeper has informed the cops and a police investigation is on. The CCTV footage of the incident is likely to aid the investigation.

PNN