Mumbai: These days the ‘Bottle Cap Challenge’ (#BottleCapChallenge) is going very viral on social media. Not only the general people but celebrities are also victim of this growing challenge. So far, many celebs have accepted this challenge. Now another actor has been added to this list.

90s hero Govinda took this challenge and completed it successfully revealing how fit he still is. His fans, evidently surprised, took to social media to shower praise on him.

Earlier Akshay Kumar accepted the challenge.

While sharing the video, Akshay wrote: “I couldn’t resist #BottleCapChallenge”

“Inspired by my action idol #JasonStatham, I will repost/retweet the Best I see, come on Guys and Girls get your Bottle out and your Legs in the Air, Let’s Do This #FitIndia #WednesdayMotivation. So boys and girls do it. Do it,” he wrote.

Jason Statham shared his video while doing this challenge a day before Akshay did.

Vidyut Jammwal opened the lid of three bottles with one kick.

Tiger Shroff also accepted the challenge, but his style was unique. Tiger completed this challenge blindfolded.

