Mumbai: ‘Luka Chuppi’ actor Kartik Aaryan’s fan following is increasing everyday and there are many actresses who want to date him.

But actress Taapsee Pannu does not want to go down that road. According to reports, Taapasee during an interview was asked if she wanted to date Kartik Aryan.

To which, Taapsee replied: “There is already a crowd around him. I don’t want to stand in a long queue for him.”

Apart from his professional life, Kartik’s love life always surface on tabloid headlines. Currently, he is dating star kid Sara Ali Khan.

If reports are to be believed, Kartik was dating Ananya Pandey earlier, but has since been spotted with Sarah. Recently, on the occasion of Eid, Kartik and Sara were seen at a mosque.

Ananya pandey recently opened up on media reports of a ‘love triangle’ involving her, Kartik and Sarah.

“There is no triangle! I think, me as a person, I am so young. I’m 20 and it’s normal to have a crush. I’m very open about my feelings and I’m very open about the people I have crushes on. But I’m so young, I think my crushes change also all the time. So I think it’s just fun, everyone is having fun,” she said.

Apart from starring in a film with Sara, Kartik will also share screen space with Ananya Panday in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’.

PNN/Agencies