Mumbai: An actress from Bhojpuri cinema who has worked in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu cinema has turned into a household name.

This actress started her career with B-grade films, but today she has become a part of every household through TV serials. The name of this actress is Antara Biswas, who has made millions of fans through her performances. Antara also goes by her stage name Mona Lisa.

Mona Lisa was born in a Bengali family and completed her schoolling and college in Calcutta. At the age of 16, she worked at a restaurant as a ‘guest relation executive’ in Kolkata. Then she was spotted in the Odia entertainment industry and later worked in several B-grade films.

She also appeared in many low budgets films of Hindi film industry, but shot to fame after working in Bhojpuri cinema. She has worked in more than 125 Bhojpuri films and was once one of the most sought after heroines in the industry. After that, she also appeared in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’.

Mona Lisa once during a program said that at the age of 11 she was a victim of sexual abuse while she was on a visit to Kolkata with family. She also said that she was not aware of these things at that age.

Right now she is maintaining distance from Bhojpuri films and has kept her full focus on a TV show on Star Plus. Mona Lisa is playing the role of a witch named Mohana in ‘Nazar’.

PNN/Agencies