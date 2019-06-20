A human being needs three things for survival – food, clothing and shelter.

Among these, the most important one is food. But with economy taking a toll and everything becoming expensive, good food is a luxury for many.

What if we told you that there exists a burger that costs Rs 70,000?

One of the most expensive items of food in the world, this burger is available in Tokyo’s Grand Hyatt’s the Oak Door Steakhouse.

The inventor of the burger, American chef Patrick Shimdar, said that the burger consists of a Golden Leaf with 1 kg Wagyu beef patty. It is served with a bottle of champagne accompanied by special Japanese cheeses and blisters.

The base for the burger has a garlic saffron sauce, and it is then topped with veggies like tomato and lettuce. Almost as big as a chopping board, the burger is served with freshly shaved truffles – one of the most expensive food items in the world.

PNN/Agencies