In an age where the cost of education seems to be skyrocketing every day, a school in Assam, a state in North East India, is accepting plastic waste and polythene bags as the only form of school fee.

Located in the surreal woods of Pamohi, the Akshar School makes its students pledge that will not burn plastic waste and instead, hand it over to the school.

Founded by Parmita Sarma and Mazin Mukhtar in June 2016, the school sees students deposit at least 10 to 20 plastic waste items per week.

“The school gives formal education to more than 100 children belonging to an economically backward category,” co-founder Sarma said.

Mukhtar said that the school’s curriculum was specifically devised for children who were marred by poverty. The Akshar School offers its pupils lessons in mathematics, science and geography among other subjects. Not just that, the school also provides vocational skill training with a view that its students would become skilled professionals by the end of the course.

