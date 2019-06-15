Chennai: World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev said Friday that the present Indian team are a far better side than Pakistan and he doesn’t see Virat Kohli’s side losing to the arch rivals in their World Cup clash, Sunday.

“The India-Pakistan match I have to keep my fingers crossed about it… I hope the players don’t keep their fingers crossed… (laughs).. Just keep on playing. Looking at both the sides the Indian team are definitely far better. I am not saying because I am Indian,” said Kapil here.

“But I feel when I was playing Pakistan were much better than us. Today I can say that if they play 10 matches, India will win seven,” he added.

On the rise of Indian fast bowling over the years, Kapil said if an Indian (Jasprit Bumrah) is the No.1 fast bowler in the world, it shows that ‘we have come a long, long way’.

“When you don’t have something and you get it, you feel proud about that. That is what has happened to the Indian team in the last 15 years, bowlers started coming up. Often all cricketers say bowlers win matches,” he pointed out.

The pace legend from Haryana hailed Bumrah. “When I saw him (Bumrah) first time I thought that he will not have such ability. I changed my word and I say God, he is really fantastic. From such a short run-up he can produce from such awkward deliveries with a lot of pace. I just want him to be fit for the next five years,” said Kapil.

Asked to compare his captaincy with that of the current skipper Virat Kohli, the legendary all-rounder said: “Virat Kohli… He is too good. I don’t think I can compare myself with him. He is really good. He is the No.1 player in the world.”

Kapil also backed former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni following the controversy over his gloves which had an Army insignia embossed on them. The ICC turned down BCCI’s request to let Dhoni wear the same gloves, saying it was against its regulations.

“It is not a controversy and he showed a feeling within him to put a logo there and we have to go with the system. I don’t think he realized that it is going to be such a big thing…. you have to go through the system or the law. I respect Dhoni and he showed passion and love for his country and Army and that is nothing wrong,” asserted Kapil.

PTI