Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan often expresses love for his daughter Shweta Bachchan on social media but this time she found his post ‘so embarrassing’.

Amitabh Thursday took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture in which he is seen fixing baby Shweta’s swimsuit.

After seeing the post, Shweta commented: “Oh my God…Pa. So embarrassing.”

Along with her childhood photo, the ‘Pink’ actor also posted a recently clicked image with Shweta in which both the father and daughter are seen sharing smiles.

Pondering over how fast time flies, Amitabh captioned the photographs: “Ek din aisi thi aur pata hi nhi chala kab aisi hogayi.”

On the work front, the 76-year-old is currently shooting for Shoojit Sircar’s ‘Gulabo Sitabo’.He will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Big B has a South India film called Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in the making as well.

IANS