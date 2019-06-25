Puri: Daitapati servitors are said to be the bodyguards of the Lords in Jagannath temple here. They claim themselves to be among the family members of Lords themselves. They are the protectors of the chariots of the trinity during the world famous Rath Yatra. Of course, they wield a massive influence on temple administration and contribute significantly in shaping Jagannath culture.

That said, a large section of the devotees must have been wondering, how a servitor becomes a ‘Daitapati’!

According to established tradition, “If a son is born in a ‘Daitapati’ family and the 21st day rituals have already been completed by the time of Anasara, the child is adjudged as the ‘Daitapati’ after entering the Anasara house,” says Devi Subhadra’s Badagrahi and ‘Daitapati’ servitor Ramchandra Das Mohapatra.

Six-month old Yuvaraj Daitapati, son of Bijayananda Das Mohapatra of Dolamandap Sahi’s Daita lane became the newest ‘Daitapati’ servitor Monday based on this tradition.

When asked, Bijayananda said, “My son has officially been inducted into traditional service by having darshan and prasad of the deities.”

There are many services in the Jagannath temple all year round. Different servitors have been entrusted with different duties. It is the ‘Daitapati’ servitors who have to perform important services on the occasion of ‘Devasnana Purnima’, ‘Anasara’, ‘Rath Yatra’, ‘Bahuda’, ‘Suna Besa’, ‘Adharpana’ and ‘Neeladribije’. Daitapatis perform these services in a time-bound manner based on age-old traditions and customs while maintaining their sanctity and purity.

It may be mentioned here that after ‘Snana Purnima’, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, Lord Jagannath and Lord Sudarshan fall sick and go into hibernation for 15 days. The duration is called ‘Anasara’ when the deities undergo treatment in Anasara house.

PNN