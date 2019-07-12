Shakti Kapoor needs no introduction. Having acted in over 700 movies across multiple languages, he is among the most recognizable faces of Indian cinema. Fans particularly admire him for his excellent acting abilities and flock to theatres to experience his villainous characters that he plays with a unique comic twist.

With so many movies under his belt and so much to his credit, fans must have been wondering how his journey to Indian cinema started after all.

The baddy recently revealed his journey on The Kapil Sharma Show and described how an ‘accidental’ meeting with Feroz Khan landed him his first movie.

“On my way to South Bombay from linking road, my car was dashed by a Mercedes. When I got out of the car I saw a 6 foot 2” handsome man coming out of the Mercedes. It was Feroz Khan. As soon as I saw him getting out of the car I said, ‘Sir, my name is Shakti Kapoor, I am from Film Institute of Pune and I have a diploma in acting, please give me a role in your movie’.” The actor told the host that after this Feroz Khan just sat in the car and went away.

He added, “That evening, I went to a close friend’s house – KK Shukla. He was a writer and was working with Feroz Khan on Qurbani. When I came in he told me, ‘Feroz Khan was looking for a man for a particular role in the movie, the man is from the Film Institute of Pune and Feroz Khan dashed his car into him’.”

“I got excited listening to this and shouted out, ‘I am the man.’” After this happened, Shukla immediately called up Feroz Khan and told him about Shakti Kapoor and this is how the actor landed his first major role in the Feroz Khan directed Qurbani.

Talking about the incident Shakti told his host Kapil that right amount of both talent and luck are needed to be successful in the industry. You cannot be talented and unlucky and make it in the industry, he remarked.