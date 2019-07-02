Your sleep position can be linked to things like back pain, snoring, and how often you wake up during the night. It may even say some things about your personality.

Have a look into your sleep positions:

On Your Belly: Are you a tummy sleeper? It can strain your neck and your lower back, too. If this is how you like to sleep, you may want to use a very soft pillow or none at all to keep your neck comfortable.

Belly Position: Freefall: You lie on your belly with your arms around a pillow and your head turned sideways. If this is your favorite sleep position, some research suggests you may be more likely to speak your mind and be sociable and outgoing.

Back Sleeping: This position can cause low back pain for some people. If you snore or have sleep apnea, it can make those bigger problems, too. If you have one of these issues and can’t get comfortable another way, talk to your doctor about what might help.

Side Sleeping: There are many ways to sleep on your side, but the most comfortable is with your knees bent slightly toward your chest — the fetal position.

If You Snore: To keep the noise level down at night, side sleeping is best. If you like to sleep on your back, stacking up a few pillows may help. Loud snoring can be a sign that you may have sleep apnea — a condition that stops and restarts your breathing when you sleep. It can lead to stroke, high blood pressure, and heart disease.

If You Have Back Pain: Side sleeping wins for this, too. To take even more pressure off your hips and back, you can put a pillow between your legs. If you’re a back sleeper, you might put one under your knees to keep the natural curve of your back.

If You’re Pregnant: It’s usually more comfortable — and healthier for you and your baby — if you sleep on your side. And the left side may be better, because it may get more blood and nutrients to your baby. If you have back pain, put a pillow under your belly to support the weight. It can also help to bend your knees and put a pillow between your legs.

What About Your Mattress?

A mattress that works with your sleep style and body type can help with many issues. It should be firm enough to support your back and sleep position, but soft enough to fit the shape of your body. This isn’t always easy to figure out. Some stores will let you test a mattress for several weeks and change it out if it doesn’t work for you.