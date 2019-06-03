Mumbai: Actress Sushmita Sen has been in the headlines for her romance with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. She openly talks about her love despite negative reactions from netizens.

Recently, in an event in Mumbai she was questioned about her love story with beau Rohman.

It had earlier been assumed that they met at a fashion show. But Sush, as she is more popularly known, said, “No, actually we didn’t. It’s a very beautiful serendipity story. He sent me a direct message on Instagram. Usually I don’t check direct messages because I wasn’t sure whether I would be allowing that person to start communicating with you. So, I had too many of these direct messages and I had not opened any.”

She went on to add: Touch screen phone ki jai ho because I had gone to the DM to look at what all had come. Suddenly by chance I opened one of his direct message and I was like ‘Oh my god, how did I do that, god I should never be talking when I am near a phone’.”

However, Rohman’s heart-wrenching message was very much liked by Sushmita.

In her reply Sushmita wrote, “Thank you so much, your message made my day, I wish you all the happiness in the world,” after which she started packing for her US trip.

Sushmita received another message from Rohman while she was on her way to the US, she which read, “I am jumping from one room to another, I cannot believe you responded.”

The diva once again thanked him.

After this, the duo was not in touch for a month.

For the first meeting, Rohman invited Sushmita to watch a football match, but Sushmita suggested coffee. Well, since then their love has blossomed and they are nine months into their relationship.

They often share vacation photos which are to adorable.