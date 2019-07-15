Mumbai: Actress Pooja Batra is now in the headlines after she secretly married actor Nawab Shah.

Pooja and Nawab shared many photos together on their social media handles but did not confirm the news of their wedding. Now for the first time, Pooja confirmed her marriage and even shared photos from her wedding.

“So, here we are. We had an Arya Samaj wedding July 4, and we will register our marriage this week,” she said. Pooja and Nawab dated each other for just 5 months, after which they got married.

She said, “I knew Nawab because we belong to the same industry. In February, one of our common friend reunited us. After this our bonding became stronger. I think we meet again at the right time. We are emotionally alike.”

Pooja and Nawab are celebrating their honeymoon in Goa. She further said, “In the early days of our relation, Nawab had come to receive me at the airport and wanted to propose me for marriage but because of nervousness and he dropped the idea. Then he proposed me in Delhi. After this he came home with his parents to meet with my family members.”

Earlier, Pooja was married to surgeon Dr Sonu Ahluwalia in 2002 and went to the United States. Nine years later, they went their separate ways.

It is worth mentioning that, Pooja, a former Miss India, has worked in films such as ‘Haseena Maan Jayegi’ and ‘Nayak: The Real Hero’ while Nawab was last seen in ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.

PNN/Agencies