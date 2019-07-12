Mumbai: ‘Padmaavat’ actor Ranveer Singh always hogs the limelight for his extravagant fashion statements.

Yet again, the actor has hit the headlines for his throwback picture which is going viral on the internet. Ranveer can be seen flashing his big smile and sporting long hair in this very old photograph.

In this picture, Ranveer is sporting long hair, is clean shaven and is hugging his friend VJ Pia Trivedi. Ranveer’s photo has been shared by one of his fan pages and has become the talk of the town on social media.

Ranveer released the first look of his next film, ‘83’, on his birthday. This film is based on the 1983 World Cup and Ranveer is eassaying the role of former Indian captain Kapil Dev.

The actor is spending time with Kapil and is trying to learn as much about him as possible. Ranveer’s wife Deepika Padukone will play the role of Kapil’s wife in the film which is directed by Kabir Khan.

The film also features Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. The much awaited movie is slated to release April 10, 2020.

PNN/Agencies