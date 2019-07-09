Rohit Sharma is known for his huge sixes and incredible double centuries.

His record One Day International (ODI) score of 264 from 173 balls at Eden Gardens against Sri Lanka is a testament to his batting prowess.

He is the only batsman to score 3 double centuries in ODIs. Recently, he became the first batsman to score five centuries in an ICC World Cup.

But what’s the secret to his incredible batting acumen?

Rohit has changed himself from unfit to fit and his secret is eggs. It may come to you as an incredible astonishment that he is from a vegetarian background, yet he eats dozens of eggs. Amazingly, he once had 25 eggs in a single serving.

Rohit begins his day with proteins. He devours oats and milk to begin his day.

He said: “If you don’t have much preference for oats, at that point have a go at devouring it in little amounts at first. Furthermore, when you begin enjoying it to some degree at that point you might need to eat it in big amounts.”

“Try some pleasantly seasoned protein shakes at the outset as they would assist you with developing affection for them as well,” he added.

In an interview, Rohit said that he ate a ton during late night hours, because of which he couldn’t sustain his fitness.

He comprehended this issue and limited his last meal to 8 pm.

He advises, “If you are confronting issues in giving up off the propensity for midnight nibbling then you can evaluate a straightforward daily schedule. Begin rising promptly toward the beginning of the day and have a solid breakfast. This early morning rising propensity would guarantee that you feel too sluggish to even think about eating anything during the evening.”

The Indian opener has green tea all the time. His morning meal comprises of eggs and carrot juice. Lunch is generally homemade –finger millet, roti and brown rice. He has organic food at night. Supper is light which as a rule comprises of barbecued chicken or a serving of mixed greens.

The right-hander also invests a great deal of energy with his fitness coach in the gym. Rohit concentrates more on core activities like crunches, leg raises and obviously pushups and pulls ups as they improve the muscle tone and help anybody to lose extreme weight.

PNN/Agencies