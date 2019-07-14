Mumbai: ‘Kabir Singh’ has grossed over Rs 250 cr at the box office.

Playing the role of Shahid Kapoor’s love interest in the movie, actress Kiara Advani received high praise for her portrayal of the character.

Kiara will be next seen in ‘Good News’.

Now, as we all know, Kiara is new to the industry.

She has just started her career. Ehen asked about her work with Kareena Kapoor, she said, “I grew up watching Bebo and she is one of the prime reasons why I wanted to be an actor.”

“Her dialogue ‘How dare you? Tumhein koi haq nahi ki tum itni khoobsurat lago…’ is still on my head,” she added.

“In fact she is one of the reasons why I became an actress,” informed Kiara.

She made her acting debut with Kabir Sadanand’s comedy film ‘Fugly’ (2014).

She shot to fame after the movie ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’ (2016).

Advani also appeared in the Netflix anthology film ‘Lust Stories’, and made her Telugu debut with the political drama ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’ which ranks among the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time.

On work front, Kiara is busy shooting for ‘Sher Shah’.

PNN/Agencies