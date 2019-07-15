Mumbai: England won the 2019 ICC World Cup by beating New Zealand in dramatic fashion in the final.

England’s golden generation of cricketers won the sport’s most prized silverware, their maiden World Cup title, on boundary count after the epic final, and also the ensuing Super Over, ended in a tie Sunday.

This bizarre end to such a nerve-wracking match did not go down well with the fans of the game.

Actor Paresh Rawal slammed the International Cricket Council (ICC) for this.

Citing an example of MS Dhoni‘s insignia gloves controversy he said instead of asking Dhoni to change his gloves, ICC should have thought about the Super Over rules.

“Instead of changing @msdhoni gloves , the stupid @ICC should have changed their super over rules,” Paresh Rawal tweeted.

Instead of changing @msdhoni gloves , the stupid @ICC should have changed their super over rules !!!! — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) July 15, 2019

Earlier, Gambhir also took a jibe at ICC.

“Don’t understand how the game of such proportions, the #CWC19Final, is finally decided on who scored the most boundaries. A ridiculous rule @ICC. Should have been a tie. I want to congratulate both @BLACKCAPS & @englandcricket on playing out a nail biting Final. Both winners imo,” his tweet reads.

Don't understand how the game of such proportions, the #CWC19Final, is finally decided on who scored the most boundaries. A ridiculous rule @ICC. Should have been a tie. I want to congratulate both @BLACKCAPS & @englandcricket on playing out a nail biting Final. Both winners imo. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 14, 2019

PNN/Agencies