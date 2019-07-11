In recent years, coconut water has become one of the go-to drinks for fitness enthusiasts.

It’s tasty, refreshing and also happens to be beneficial for you. What’s more, it’s loaded with various important nutrients

Here are eight health benefits of coconut water.

Has Antioxidant Properties

It is a good source of B vitamins and potassium. Coconut water contains electrolytes, different plant hormones, proteins, and amino acids. Coconut water contains cancer prevention agents that shield your cells from harm brought about by free radicals.

Beneficial against diabetes

Coconut water may improve glucose control. It’s additionally a good source of magnesium, which may expand insulin affect ability and lessen glucose levels.

Helps prevent kidney stones

The presence of potassium, which assumes a key job in urine alkalizing, prevents formation of kidney stones. Water from coconuts may anticipate kidney stones by diminishing crystal and stone development.

Helps keep a healthy heart

The potassium in coconut water balances the blood pressure-boosting effects of sodium coconut water may have ground-breaking cholesterol-bringing down properties.

Reduces blood pressure

Coconut water may help lower pulse and possibly decline the danger of blood clumps framing in your supply routes. Furthermore, coconut water contains an amazing 600 mg of potassium in 8 ounces (240 ml).

Helpful after prolonged exercise

Coconut water is powerful at replenishing liquids and electrolytes after exercise. It is equivalent to other sports beverages. Electrolytes are minerals that assume a few significant roles in your body, including maintaining proper fluid balance.

PNN