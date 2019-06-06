The Jackfruit is a very weirdly unique tropical fruit that has grown in popularity in recent years.

It not only tastes good but is also immensely beneficial to your health. Here we list a few reasons why eating jackfruit everyday can improve your health.

It improves immunity

Rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants, including jackfruit in your everyday diet will help your system fight of diseases.

It revitalises your body

With 94 Kcal of energy in every 100 grams, added with a healthy amount of carbohydrates, eating jackfruit replenishes the energy in your body.

Good cardiovascular health

The jackfruit is rich in potassium which regulates the balance of sodium in your body. Potassium also plays a role in maintaining muscle function in your heart thus the consumption of jackfruit leads to a healthier heart.

It prevents cancer

Filled with phytonutrients, antioxidants and flavonoids, eating jackfruit eliminates the possibility of cancer caused by toxins and free radicals.

It prevents ageing

One of the major reasons for premature ageing is the presence of free radicals in the body. These free radicals are produced during high oxidative stress caused by pollution. Jackfruit destroys these free radicals and thus slows down the ageing process in your body.

PNN