There are Shivlings around the world and each of them has their own significance. Today, we are going to tell you about miraculous Shivling located in the city of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh.

This Shivling, placed in the Mahamrityunjaya temple here, is different from the rest.

You will get to see 1001 holes in it. Even though they are white in color, their colour changes according to the weather. It is believed that all the prayers of the devotees come true here, if offered sincerely.

Another belief pertaining to this temple is that all the diseases of the devotees, who come to this temple for darshan, disappear and they get relief from physical pain.

Another strong reason it is famous among the devotees is, people believe that by chanting Mahamrityunjaya mantra in this temple one can avoid untimely death.

21st Maharaja Vikramaditya Dev (1654-1681) of the Baghel Dynasty found this white Shivling while excavating this place. This has been mentioned in Shiv Puran in the form of Mahamrityunjaya. A magnificent temple was built here later owing to its importance.

PNN/Agencies