From early Thursday morning, the city restaurants witnessed serpentine queues of devotees who had been waiting to satiate their taste buds with several Satwik gastronomic delights.

CHAITALI SHOME, OP

BHUBANESWAR: Rath Yatra is always a great festival. It showcases Lord Jagannath’s chariot procession along with his siblings to his Mausi’s (aunt’s) place. The city’s devotees are busy joining the Yatra and at the same time they are having ‘Bhog Thalis’ prepared by restaurants here.

Orissa POST talked to restaurants offering special ‘veg thali’ or ‘Bhog Thali’ minus onion and garlic, colloquially called ‘Satwik ahaar’, to customers on this special day.

Bimohan Padhi of Babu Mosai restaurant here said, “We are serving strictly vegetarian food to the devotees. Each item is well cooked and we make sure that it’s Satwik with no onion and garlic. From morning there is a long queue to get a seat and for parcels and so, we are working overtime. Our menu has everything from ‘Kanika’ to the ‘Dahi’ favourite of the Lord himself. We also serve special ‘fruit thali’ to those who order fruits only.”

Similarly, Pet Puja, a new eatery in Patia, offers ‘Roti’ with ‘Makhan’, ‘sag’ and varieties of dal and sweets along with curry.

Renuka Sasmal, a homemaker and mother of two, said, “Today is a holiday, and I and my family have come to eat something delicious without onion and garlic. The ‘veg thali’ certainly meets my requirements.”

The Harekrushna Restaurant at Master Canteen offers a huge ‘Ratha Yatra Thali’. Niranjan Bisoi, a steward here, said Harekrushna Restaurant is the only authentic restaurant for ‘Bhogs’, apart from Sai Prasad, another nearby restaurant.

Here is a list of Chappan Bhog as told by Swami Chitananda of Iskcon to please the Lord –

Sadha Anna – plain rice water Kanika – rice, ghee and sugar Dahi Pakhal – curd rice and water Ada Pakhal – rice, ginger and water Thali Khechedi – lentil, rice with sugar and ghee Ghea Anna – rice mixed with ghee Khichdi – rice mixed with lentils Mitha Pakhal – rice, sugar and water Odia Pakhal – rice, ghee, lemon and salt

SWEETS

Khaja – made from wheat Gaja – made from wheat, sugar and ghee Laddu – made from wheat, sugar and ghee Magaja Ladu Jeera Ladu Jagannath Ballav – made from wheat, sugar and ghee Khuruma – made from wheat, sugar and salt Mathapuli – made from ghee, ginger and a kind of bean ground in to a thick paste Kakara – made from ghee and wheat Marichi Ladu – made from wheat and sugar Luni Khuruma – made from wheat, ghee and salt

(On Bahuda Yatra during Suna Besha, Rasagollas are offered as Bhog, but on no other day Rasagollas are allowed for Bhog)

CAKES, PANCAKES AND PATTIES

Suar Pitha –wheat and ghee Chadai Lada –wheat, ghee and sugar Jhilli – rice flour, ghee and sugar Kanti – rice flour and ghee Manda – made from wheat and ghee Amalu – made from wheat, ghee and sugar Puri –wheat and ghee and deeply fried like a small thin pan cake Luchi – made of rice, flour and ghee Bara – made from curd, ghee and beans Dahi Bara – cake made from a kind of a beans and curd Arisa – a flat cake made from rice flour and ghee Tripuri – another flat cake made from rice flour and ghee Rosapaik – a cake made from wheat

MILK DELICACIES

Khiri – milk, sugar with rice Papudi – prepared only from the cream of milk Khua – prepared from pure milk slowly boiled over many hours to soft custard Rasabali – made of milk, sugar and wheat Tadia – made of fresh cheese, sugar and ghee Chhena Khai – made of fresh cheese, milk and sugar Bapudi Khaja – made out of cream of milk, sugar and ghee Khua Manda – made of milk, wheat and ghee Sarapulli – This is the most famous and difficult milk dish to prepare. It is made of pure milk boiled slowly for hours and spread into a large pizza shaped pan.

CURRIES WITH VEGETABLES