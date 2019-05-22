Despite scorching heat, people like summers for only one reason and that is mangoes. Mangoes, abundantly filled with vitamin A, copper, iron, and potassium is also called the ‘King of fruits’.

But do you know that there is a breed of mango which is called ‘Queen of Mangoes’?

We are talking about the famous ‘Noorjahan’, which is a rare variety of Afghan origins. These mangoes are only found in ​​Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

The most important thing about this mango is that the weight of its seeds varies between 150 to 200 grams and grows up to a feet. Because of these specifications it costs up to Rs 500.

It weighs around 2.5 kilograms although in earlier times it weighed between 3.5 to 3.75 kilograms. Due to natural reasons the mango’s weight has decreased.

Last year due to a natural disaster, the harvest of ‘NoorJahan’ was hampered but good news for this rare variety of mango is that the fruits have come out abundantly this year.

Notably, India is the world’s leader in the production of mangoes. About 1400 varieties of mangoes are found in the world, out of which 1 thousand varieties are grown in India.

