There is a different world of tribals. Their way of living is different. Individuals roam across the world from one end to other in search of opportunities, but tribals follow customs made by ancestors with full faith.

There are different rule of laws among every tribe and Dani tribe has a peculiar practice, which pertains to cremation.

It’s shocking to know that among this tribe, when someone dies, the body is half-burnt. Then the half-burnt body is taken out and preserved as a symbol of highest respect.

Such weird traditions have been witnessed in a remote area of the Papuan central highlands.

In another practice of the Dani tribe, men wear tribal attire which includes face paint, feathers and animal bones. While women wear shirt made from woven orchid fibres decorated with straw and woven bags.

Apart from this, another weird tradition is, if someone dies in the village then each of his female relatives will have to cut off a part of their fingers.

However, the half-burning of bodies though ceases to exist now, the Dani tribes people still preserve a number of bodies.

