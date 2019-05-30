Johannesburg: Only three coaches have won back-to-back African Cup of Champions Clubs/CAF Champions League titles during the 55 years of the competition.

Celestin Tambwe Laye was the first, guiding TP Englebert from Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of Congo) to glory in 1967 and repeating the feat the following season.

Argentine Oscar Fullone matched that achievement with different clubs, ASEC Mimosas of the Ivory Coast and Raja Casablanca of Morocco.

Portuguese boss Manuel Jose, the most successful coach in African club competitions with eight titles, was the third person to win the competition in successive years, with Al Ahly of Egypt.

Here’s the details of the trio who achieved glory in consecutive seasons in the elite African club competition: African Cup of Champions Clubs

1967, 1968: Celestin Tambwe Laye (COD), TP Englebert, now TP Mazembe (COD) CAF Champions League

1998, 1999: Oscar Fullone (ARG), ASEC Mimosas (CIV), Raja Casablanca (MAR)

2005, 2006: Manuel Jose (POR), Al Ahly (EGY).

AFP