Balasore: Three people were killed and seven others injured in two separate road accidents in Odisha’s Balasore district Wednesday, a police officer said.

While two persons were killed when a pick-up van carrying nine people overturned on Sergarh-Udala road in Nilagiri area, a vegetable vendor died after being hit by a vehicle near Remuna area of the district, he said.

Seven of those travelling in the pick-up van sustained serious injuries and were taken to nearby hospital.

Traffic movement on Sergarh-Udala road came to a halt for over an hour, but the fire brigade cleared the way and restored normalcy, the officer added.

(PTI)