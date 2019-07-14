Bhubaneswar: Three persons were hacked to death by unidentified assailants near a police check post in the district here Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at Pattnaikiya chhak between Bhubaneswar and Puri under the jurisdiction of Satyabadi police station in the afternoon.

The victims have been identified as Purna Behera, 45; Papua Behera, 44 and Krushna Behera, 42 of the locality.

While the exact reason behind the killing is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the murder could be the fallout of old enmity, police said.

According to locals, some miscreants hacked Purna, owner of an eatery, while he was returning home. The miscreants also attacked Papua, a relative of Purna, with sharp weapons when he tried to intervene.

The desperadoes did not spare Krushna, another relative of Purna, when he reached the spot on a bike. The trio died on the spot.

Demanding immediate arrest of the culprits, local people staged a road blockade.

It is worth mentioning her that the mutilated body of Purna’s bother Ajya was recovered from nearby railway tracks, last year. It was then suspected that some people might have killed Ajay over past enmity.