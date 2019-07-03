Kolkata: Three persons have been arrested following the recovery of a Trinamool Congress leader’s body from West Bengal’s West Midnapore district but there was no political motive behind the murder, police said Wednesday.

The body of Ganesh Bhunia, 40, a Trinamool block leader from Narayangarh, was found Monday in a roadside bush and bore injury marks.

“Three persons namely Sujoy Maity, 32, Janmenjoy Maity, 30 and Laxmikanta Maity, 45 have been arrested for beating Ganesh Bhunia to death and they are being produced before the court on Wednesday,” an officer of Narayangarh police station said.

Refuting allegations of a political connection behind the murder, he said: “These people are related to the deceased and there was enmity between the families.”

There was no political motive behind the murder, he added.

Earlier, the Trinamool Congress had accused ‘BJP-backed miscreants’ of involvement in the murder, while BJP leaders refuted the charges levelled against them and claimed that Bhunia was murdered due to infighting within the Trinamool leadership.

IANS