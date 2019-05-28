Bhubaneswar: To expedite the process to assess the damage caused by cyclonic storm Fani, the state government Tuesday appointed three senior IAS officers for three worst-affected districts. According to an order of the General Administration (GA) department, additional chief secretary Suresh Mohapatra has been asked to supervise the work in Puri district while industries secretary Sanjiv Chopra and cooperation secretary Krishan Kumar have been told to supervise the damage assessment process in Cuttack and Khurda districts respectively, the order said. The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has decided to submit the memorandum to the Centre in a week.