Malkangiri/Nuapada: A 35-year-old fisherman drowned after his fishing boat capsized owing to strong winds while he was fishing in Lariguda river of Malkangiri district Thursday. In another incident, two siblings met their end while taking bath in a village pond in Nuapada district.

The Malkangiri incident came to fore Friday after locals spotted the body of the deceased floating in the water. The deceased was identified as Angra Muduli of Bamering village under Chitrakonda police limits.

According to sources, Muduli had been fishing in Lariguda river Thursday afternoon. While fishing, his boat capsized due to strong wind and he drowned.

His body remained floating in the water for near 12 hours. It was recovered after locals spotted the body. Meanwhile, Chitrakonda police visited the spot and have launched a probe into the matter.

In another unrelated incident, two sisters drowned while taking a bath in a pond in Sargadi village under Khariar police limits in Nuapada district Thursday. The deceased siblings have been identified as Sheetal Baghel (19) and Tanisha Baghel (13).

The siblings, who lived with their parents in Raipur, were reportedly on a visit to their grandparents’ place here for summer vacations.

According to sources, the two girls along with their grandmother had been to take bath in the village pond when they accidentally slipped into deep water and went under.

Though their grandmother tried to save them, but in vain. After she raised an alarm, villagers rushed to the spot and retrieved the girls from the water body. However, the duo had died by then, sources added.

On being informed, cops reached the spot and recovered the bodies for post-mortem. They also are investigating the circumstances under which the incident occurred.

PNN