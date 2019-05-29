Jharsuguda/ Baripada: Three members of a family were killed in a road mishap on National Highway (NH) – 49 near Piplimal area under Belpahar block of Jharsuguda district Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Bisikesan Kalo (55), his wife Tapaswini (50) and their son Satya Narayan (25). They were crushed to death when the motorcycle in which they were riding collided head-on with a speeding truck.

The family members were returning to their village from Belpahar after shopping when the incident took place. They had gone shopping for Satya’s marriage.

All the three died on the spot. The driver of the truck fled from the spot after the incident.

The locals later blocked the NH 49 near the accident site paralysing traffic movement in the area demanding compensation to the family of the deceased.

In another unrelated incident, two persons including the driver of a vehicle were killed when the vehicle — in which they were travelling — hit an electric pole near Baripada in Mayurbhanj district Wednesday.

