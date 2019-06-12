New Delhi/ Bhubaneswar: Three MPs from Odisha have found place in BJP’s powerful Parliamentary Party Executive Committee – that decides on the actions taken by the party’s MPs in both houses of the Parliament.

While two of them are from Lok Sabha, one belongs to Rajya Sabha.

According to the list announced Wednesday, Bargarh Lok Sabha MP Suresh Pujari has been appointed as party’s whip in Lok Sabha for Odisha, Manipur and Telangana.

Jual Oram, another Lok Sabha member representing Sundargarh Lok Sabha constituency, is a Special Invitee in Lok Sabha Committee of the party.

Meanwhile, union minister Dharmendra Pradhan has been appointed as a Special Invitee of Rajya Sabha Committee. Pradhan is a Rajya Sabha member representing Madhya Pradesh.

According to the list, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been appointed as leader of the party in Lok Sabha while former BJP president and now union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is the deputy leader of the party in the House. In Rajya Sabha, Thawar Chand Gehlot is the leader of the party while Piyush Goyal is the deputy leader of the party.