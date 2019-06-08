Lahore: Three alleged terrorists of banned Al-Qaeda were drowned after their car fell in a canal during a chase by the security personnel in Pakistan’s Punjab province Friday, officials said.

The incident happened after the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Police raided a house in Jehlum, 200-kms near Lahore, after receiving a tip off that some terrorist were hiding in a house and were planning to attack the offices of the security officials, the CTD said in a statement.

It said that when the raiding team challenged the terrorists they managed to board a car and fled.

“They were chased off by the security personnel. Exchange of fire also took place and as a result the terrorists’ car fell in a canal at upper Jehlum and they drowned,” it said.

The CTD said that later the Rescue 1122 divers recovered the bodies of the three terrorists.

It identified them as members of the Yahya Atif Ghauri group of Al-Qaeda.

“Hand grenades, guns and explosives have been recovered from their hideout,” it added.

PTI