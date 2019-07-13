Dhenkanal: A day after the inmates of illegally operating Sri Sri Laxmi Narayan Gurukul Ashram school were rescued by the district administration, a thorough check-up was conducted Friday to check their health.

According to a source in the administration, while two of the students have been suffering from malaria, another is down with jaundice. All three have been admitted to Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital (DHH).

The health check-up of all the students was conducted at Maharshi Dayanand Service Mission at Govindpur in presence of district administration officials and members of Child Welfare Committee.

Further, one student from Angul, six from different parts of Dhenkanal and two from Keonjhar were handed over to their guardians.

Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera personally held a discussion with the children, wherein, the children expressed their difficulties and issues they faced at the Ashram school. New clothes were distributed to all these kids.

It may be mentioned here that as many as 62 children which constitutes of 17 girls and 45 boys were rescued from Sri Sri Laxmi Narayan Gurukul Ashram in Irangajharan village under Kankadahad block of this district. It had been functioning illegally since 1993. This school was sealed Thursday following the death of a class-III student. While the rescued girl students were sent to open shelter home at Kathagada, the boys were taken to the child home of Maharshi Dayanand Service Mission following the closure of the ashram school.

