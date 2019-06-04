Koraput/Keonjhar/Mayurbhanj: In separate incidents of lightning, at least four persons including a pregnant woman were killed Sunday evening. Meanwhile, four others have sustained critical injuries.

In the first incident, reported from Chinna Khemundi Bhadra village under Narayanapatna block in Koraput district, two persons died and three, including a minor, were injured after lightning struck them while they were working in a field. The deceased have been identified as Mari Radha, 32, and Mari Laxmi, 25, while the injured are Sitarapu, Swapna and Mari Jamba.

The injured are currently undergoing treatment at Narayanapatna community health centre (CHC) where their condition is stated to be critical. The incident occurred while the five were working in a farmland.

Similarly in Keonjhar district, a woman identified as Saraswati Patra of Nahagana village under Ghasipura police limits was cooking in her kitchen Sunday when lightning struck her. Though Saraswati was immediately rushed to Anandapur sub-divisional hospital, she was declared brought dead by doctors.

In another incident, a pregnant woman was killed after lightning struck her at Saleibeda under Thakurmunda police limits in Mayurbhanj district Sunday. The deceased Parbati Gagarai was collecting firewood when the incident occurred.

Similarly, a man died after being struck by thunderbolts at Siminei under Sadar police limits in Dhenkanal district while another youth sustained critical burn injuries.

The deceased Abhaya Parida, 40, was working in a farmland along with the injured Abhishek Maharana, 19, when heavy rain accompanied by lightning lashed the village. Lightning struck the two, killing Parida on the spot while Abhishek was rescued and rushed to the district headquarters hospital (DHH).

In another incident in Ganjam district, Surendra Sahu, 42, of Bholasingh village under Chikiti police limits died after being struck by lightning. Family members said Sahu had gone to work in his farm where the mishap occurred.

Sahu was taking shelter under a tree after rain hit the village. After he reached home in the evening, villagers spotted him in a state of delirium and admitted him to Chikiti community health centre (CHC) where doctors declared him brought dead.

A case of unnatural death was registered and the body was handed over to family members after autopsy.

