Bhubaneswar: Regional Centre of India Meteorological Department here Monday issued a thunderstorm warning for 12 districts.

People of Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Bolangir, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Malkanagiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Gajapati and Ganjam are asked to be alert till 7pm.

The State is still reeling under heat wave, with mercury levels hovering above 40 degree Celsius in western Odisha and dropping a little bit in coastal Odisha. Nor’wester rain is being experienced in districts like Cuttack, Puri, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur and Balasore which is why the temperature in these districts remains below 40 degree Celsius.

However, the temperature is likely to go up in western and interior Odisha till June 10, the weathermen forecast.

PNN