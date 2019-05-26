Bhubaneswar: The organisers of the FIH Men’s Series Finals Sunday launched the physical sale of tickets at the box office here at the Kalinga Stadium as well as at several outlets across the capital city. The hockey meet is set to start June 6.

It was also also announced that the fans, who have bought online vouchers for the hockey meet, will be able to redeem them at the Redemption Counter at the at Gate No.4 of Kalinga Stadium.

In a candid gesture, the organisers have announced that all profits accumulated through the ticket sales will be further contributed to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, in a bid to help the state and its people who have suffered a lot following the destruction caused by Cyclone Fani.

The start of physical sale of tickets will help in making it easier for the local public to book their spots to witness world-class hockey between the eight participating teams, and these general tickets for all matches will be available across the city and at the box office situated at Gate No.9 of the iconic Kalinga Stadium.

The tickets at all the various outlets across the city will be available from 10.30 am to 5 pm, while the Box Office at Gate No.9 for purchase of tickets and at Gate No.4 for redemption of online vouchers at the Kalinga Stadium will be active in two shifts in a day – 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 7 pm, respectively.

The tickets for the tournament have been reasonably priced at Rs 200 for east stand, Rs 100 for south and north stands for the group stage matches. The tickets for semifinals and final are priced at Rs 250 for east stand and Rs 150 for south and north stands.

The organising sommittee has also extended free entry to east, north and south stands on first-cum-first-serve basis for all the morning matches being played May 6, 7, 10, 12 and 14 June at 8.45 am.

List of outlets

Sports Emporium (opposite to Pal Heights, Jaydev Vihar)

Sister Mobile (Near PNB Bank, Bhawani Mall, Saheed Nagar)

Sister Mobile (Bapuji Nagar)

SS Frozen World (Kanan Vihar, Chandrasekharpur)

B21 (Janpath Road, Kharabela Nagar)

B21 (Opposite BMC Bhawani Mall Exit gate, Saheed Nagar)

In & Out (Bharat Petroleum Petrol Pump, District Center)

Fresh & Frozen Mount (Unit 4 Main Street, Bhauma Nagar)

C Décor’s (Near Bharat Petrol Pump, District Center, Chandrasekharpur)

FH17 Saloon (3rd Floor, BMC Bhawani Mall, Saheed Nagar)

Ujala Car Fashion (Khandagiri Chowk, Patrapada)

Reliance Food Court (2nd Floor, Reliance Mall, Master Canteen)

Klassic Boutique & Beauty Salon (Laxmisagar Canal Road, opposite City Fresh)

House of Candy (2nd Floor, Food Court, Esplanade Mall)

ClearPrint.in (Jagamara)