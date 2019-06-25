It has been a decade since legendary musician Michael Jackson breathed his last, but he lives on in the hearts of his fans forever. Tiger Shroff, who is one of the biggest admirers of the pop icon, paid tribute to him with an epic dance video.

Tiger recreated Michael Jackson’s iconic dance moves to the tune of Khalibali from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. “Can’t believe it’s been 9 years already. I’m sure even Khilji would’ve offered you his throne. #kingofkings @michaeljackson #rip #gonetoosoon,” he captioned the clip.

“I think main 4-5 saal ka tha jab maine Michael Jackson ka ek video dekha tha TV par – Thriller. Since then, I have just been fascinated by him,” Tiger said.

Earlier, Tiger had expressed his desire to act in a biopic on Michael Jackson. He also opened up about his fondest memories of his idol.

Tiger will be seen next on the big screen in Siddharth Anand’s as-yet untitled action-thriller alongside Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor. The film is scheduled to release October 2.