BHUBANESWAR: Monsoon has many shades. The students of Little Harvard Preschool are busy making colourful paintings of the season.

Interestingly, not only the children, but their parents also are super excited to see their kids turn painters and their little fingers producing magic on canvas. The thick paper, which doubles for canvas, gets coloured with the imaginations of the little ones.

A coordinator of the school said, “Paintings are interactive. It definitely meets the goal of supporting the child’s growth and development. At little Harvard, we are committed to provide great preschool activities for our tiny ones.”

Mitali Acharaya, a parent said, “In this school learning is so fun-filled that my four-year-old daughter wants to spend her entire day here. I am happy that my kid is learning more about the beautiful world of rainbow colours and is dabbing it on her canvas.”

“In fact, children must be asked to sprinkle dry paint on paper and take it out in the rain, or they can colour on paper with markers and let them get wet. Ask the children to sprinkle powdered tempera paint on paper and let it get wet,” said Aarati, a professional painter.

The creativity and imagination reflected in the paintings makes one wonder whether the little ones will grow into another Picasso.